TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township.

Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire.

Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before the crews arrived. Firefighters say it’s a good reminder for others using additional sources of heat.

“Unfortunately, this time of year, that’s where we get a lot of our fires is chimneys or space heaters or even sometimes people will open their ovens up and try to heat off of that because of its extra heat,” said Laramie McPherson, Soldier Fire Battalion Chief. “But all the flammable stuff around it, it doesn’t take much at all to get into that heat source and start a fire.

National statistics show heating equipment causes one in every six structure fires.