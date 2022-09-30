MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents.

The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud Estates Mobile Home Park. Crews found a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing from the back.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The mobile home was vacant and under renovation at the time of the fire. Investigators estimate a loss of $15,000 to contents and $20,000 to the structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.