Fire heavily damages house near Tuttle Creek reservoir

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Sunday morning fire destroys a home on the west side of Tuttle Creek reservoir.

According to Riley County Fire Chief Pat Collins, the fire broke out at just after 10 o’clock Sunday morning. The University Park station arrived first and found the home on fire. Four other stations responded to assist with 32 volunteers. The fire was brought under control in about two hours and all of the units returned to their stations by 4 o’clock.

The building was owned by RPM LLC. A spokesperson for the owners and placed the loss at $150,000. Collins said the tenant was Beverly Richards and her 12-year-old daughter was home at the time of the fire. The loss for contents exceeds $60,000. The home was a total loss. The extensive damage to home prohibits an exact cause but the fire appeared to start in the mud room.

No civilian injuries were reported and one firefighter injury was reported when the floor collapsed into the basement where he was working.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.