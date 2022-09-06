Topeka firefighters respond to a house fire after a call to the Shawnee County Dispatch Center of smoke coming from roof. (KSNT Photo/Katie Garceran)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department quickly responded to the 2100 block of SW Buchanan Street Tuesday morning after a call to the Shawnee County Dispatch Center reported black smoke coming from the roof of a house at approximately 9:30 a.m.

According to Topeka Battalion Chief Craig McClane, the home, at 2126 SW Buchanan, was vacant and no one was injured. When firefighters arrived smoke was coming from the second floor.

Authorities said an investigator was on their way shortly after the report of the fire.

The home has an appraised value of just over $41,000.