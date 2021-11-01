Firefighters respond to massive fire in Manhattan

Manhattan (KSNT) – Firefighters are responding to a massive fire with flames that can be seen from miles away in Manhattan.

KSNT reporter Jacob Hall in on scene now, he reports an abandoned home on Dunbar Street caught fire Monday night shortly before 6:30 p.m. That’s just a couple of blocks away from the Sunset Zoo.

Parts of South Delaware Avenue have also been closed as firefighers works to get the fire under control.

A viewer from Manhattan, Beth Tolentino, sent KSNT a picture of the massive fire, with flames and smoke that can be seen peeking through trees.

It’s not known at this time if anyone was injured, or what started the fire. This is a developing story, we will update this story as soon as we learn more.