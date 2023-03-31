KANSAS (KSNT) – Friday’s weather conditions of extreme winds and low humidity put most of Kansas in a Red Flag Warning with Governor Laura Kelly even declaring a state of disaster, meaning that any fire had the potential to spread faster than usual. That is exactly what happened.

Fires sprung up across the state all throughout the day. In Wabaunsee County, it is believed that a car started a fire on the side of I-70 about 20 miles west of Topeka near the intersection of I-70 and Windy Hill Road, causing I-70 to close for a portion of the day.

Another fire also happened on I-70 later in the day, this one a bit closer to Topeka. The fire was only 12 miles west of Topeka at the intersection of I-70 and Valencia Road.

The biggest fire that was covered today was a fire in Butler County northwest of El Dorado. The fire was so dangerous that emergency services evacuated some areas, and Red Cross set up shelters for displaced people across the area.

There was another fire in Coffey County that burned an entire field. These fires today show just how dangerous any fire can be during a Red Flag Warning.