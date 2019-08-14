First 25 adoptions free, all others under $25 at Helping Hands Humane Society this Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is participating in Clear the Shelters weekend by offering a discount on all adoptions Saturday.

The shelter announced Wednesday that the first 25 adoptions of the day will be sponsored by donors and after that, all dog and puppy adoptions will be $25, and cat and kitten adoptions will be $10.

“We look forward to this event every year,” HHHS Manager of Adoptions and Customer Care Services Michelle McCart said. “It’s one of our biggest adoption days—we did 118 adoptions last year! We would love to exceed that number this year and ask that everyone be patient with us on Saturday. It’s satisfying and rewarding knowing we’re going to place these deserving animals in forever homes.”

The shelter will be open this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To see what pets you could adopt this weekend, click here.