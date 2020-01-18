First 50,000 fans at Arrowhead on Sunday get a special free Chiefs Kingdom rally towel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates as he comes off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re headed to the Chiefs game on Sunday, here’s a good reason to head inside the stadium early.

The first 50,000 fans to enter Arrowhead Stadium will receive a commemorative 60th season Chiefs Kingdom rally towel to help them cheer on the team in the AFC Championship.

They’ll be distributed at all the gates at the stadium, which open at noon Sunday. Parking gates open at 9 a.m., and the game kicks off at 2:05 p.m.

Here are a few other important notes about Game Day: