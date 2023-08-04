MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Put your thinking caps on. The first clue to the $5,000 treasure hunt organized by Outdoor Bank of Manhattan is out now.

Outdoor Bank said it has hidden a “golden ticket” somewhere in the Manhattan area and is releasing clues to its location over the next few weeks. The $5,000 prize will be matched as a donation to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan, according to a press release from Outdoor Bank.

“The reception has been overwhelming in the best possible way,” Chief Marketing Director Bobby Sloan said. “I hoped we would get a decent level of engagement out of it, but it blew all expectations out of the water. Reading the comments on social media and hearing the buzz in the community has been amazing. Everybody needs a little adventure and I’m thrilled that we have an opportunity to provide some.”

“The Hunt” area. Courtesy of Outdoor Bank.

The golden ticket. Photo courtesy of Outdoor Bank.

You can follow “The Hunt” on the Outdoor Bank Twitter @outdoorbank and Instagram @outdoorbank.

Outdoor Bank asked participants to:

leave no trace.

not do any digging, the prize is hidden but accessible.

remain on public property.

not trespass. The prize is hidden on public property.

prioritize safety and avoid difficult or dangerous areas.

be considerate of others and not interfere with their enjoyment of the outdoors.

“I’m grateful that the weather has cooled down a bit,” Sloan said. “I’ll take a little rain and clouds over 105 degrees any day, so we definitely got lucky there. It’s been a great and wild week gearing up for today and I can’t wait to see people out and enjoying Manhattan this weekend. I plan on getting out on the trails just to watch. This is going to be fun.”

The first clue: