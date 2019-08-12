First floor of Hale Library to open this fall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Hale Library on Kansas State University’s campus will partially open this fall, after the May 2018 fire forced it to close. An official opening date hasn’t been announced, but officials said most of the first floor will open early this fall.

The entire Dave & Ellie Everitt Learning Commons will be devoted to study space. Students will have access to hundreds of seats, including 14 group study rooms available to reserve. Multiple printers and a scanner will also be available.

Officials said since the Hale Library renovation is ongoing, construction noise is expected. Most of the second floor is scheduled to open at the beginning of the spring 2020 semester, with the entire renovation slated for completion by the end of 2020.

Library Help Desk services, including textbooks on reserve and interlibrary loan, will still be located in the K-State Student Union and at the branch library locations. IT Help will also remain on the second floor of the Student Union during the fall semester.