First responders rescue father and son from Milford Lake

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday marine first responders rescued a Fort Riley father and son from Milford Lake.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday when they got a call from someone who said two people appeared to be in distress at Milford Lake.

Deputies from the Marine Unit found Armando Matute Jr. and his 14-year-old son floating in the water. They rescued the pair and took them to Milford State Park.

Matute said they were going along in their boat when they heard a loud pop. He thinks they struck something in the water, and their boat started taking on water.

The Geary County Sheriff Department said the father and son were wearing life jackets which may have saved their lives. There were no injuries in the accident.