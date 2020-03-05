Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Wednesday, March 4.

Mike Bloomberg ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

2) 6 arrested during drug busts in Topeka, Holton

Six people were arrested for separate drug-related charges. Topeka police arrested four people in a narcotics bust Tuesday night, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Topeka man for drug possession following a drug stop, and the Shawnee County SWAT team seized multiple guns and illegal narcotics from a home tied to a fentanyl overdose in Topeka.

Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kansas and that the state has plans in place in case someone might have it.

The woman arrested in connection to a downtown Topeka deadly shooting is now facing criminal charges filed by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

The KU men’s basketball team clinched a share of the Big 12 title Wednesday night with a win over TCU. Udoka Azubuike posted a double-double with 14 rebounds and a career-high 31 points on senior night. Bill Self also got his 500th win at KU.

Forecast: