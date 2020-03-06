Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Thursday, March 5.

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, according to a person familiar with her plans.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow those 21 and older to consume beer and wine across the fairgrounds. The bill gives the Kansas Fair Board the ability to designate drinking areas on the fairgrounds. Currently, you are only allowed to drink in designated areas where alcohol is sold.

Criminal charges were filed by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay Thursday against an 18-year-old accused of murdering a 19-year-old. D’Mario Valdivia, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Ja’Sean Alston, 19, last Friday.

The Washburn men’s basketball team fell short of upsetting the top-seeded team in the MIAA Tournament. The Ichabods fell to No. 15 Central Missouri 65-61.

The University of Kansas issued a response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations against the school. The full response from the university is available at the Office of Public Affairs’ website.

