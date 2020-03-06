Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Thursday, March 5.
1) Elizabeth Warren drops out of presidential race
Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, according to a person familiar with her plans.
2) Possible changes to Kansas State Fair liquor laws
Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow those 21 and older to consume beer and wine across the fairgrounds. The bill gives the Kansas Fair Board the ability to designate drinking areas on the fairgrounds. Currently, you are only allowed to drink in designated areas where alcohol is sold.
3) Criminal charges filed against 18-year-old after deadly central Topeka shooting
Criminal charges were filed by Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay Thursday against an 18-year-old accused of murdering a 19-year-old. D’Mario Valdivia, 18, is accused of shooting and killing Ja’Sean Alston, 19, last Friday.
4) Washburn’s upset bid falls short at MIAA Tournament
The Washburn men’s basketball team fell short of upsetting the top-seeded team in the MIAA Tournament. The Ichabods fell to No. 15 Central Missouri 65-61.
5) Kansas responds to NCAA’s notice of allegations
The University of Kansas issued a response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations against the school. The full response from the university is available at the Office of Public Affairs’ website.