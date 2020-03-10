Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Monday, March 9.

Stocks took their worst one-day beating on Wall Street since the global financial crisis of 2008 as a collapse in oil prices Monday combined with mounting alarm over what the coronavirus could do to the world economy.

Topeka police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the Rolling Meadows Landfill Monday afternoon.

Police arrested Shardell S. Jackson, 18, of Topeka in connection with a Sunday east Topeka shooting.

In response to the local and national spread of the coronavirus, Special Olympics Kansas has canceled several upcoming events, including the state basketball and cheerleading tournaments.

Right now, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is testing 21 people for COVID-19. They’ve previously tested 18 people and 17 of those people tested negative.

Forecast: