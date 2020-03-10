Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Monday, March 9.
1) Stocks plummet amid coronavirus fears and oil-price crash
Stocks took their worst one-day beating on Wall Street since the global financial crisis of 2008 as a collapse in oil prices Monday combined with mounting alarm over what the coronavirus could do to the world economy.
2) Topeka police investigating body found at Rolling Meadows Landfill
Topeka police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found at the Rolling Meadows Landfill Monday afternoon.
3) Topeka police arrest teen after Sunday shooting
Police arrested Shardell S. Jackson, 18, of Topeka in connection with a Sunday east Topeka shooting.
4) Amid coronavirus fears, Special Olympics Kansas cancels state tournaments
In response to the local and national spread of the coronavirus, Special Olympics Kansas has canceled several upcoming events, including the state basketball and cheerleading tournaments.
5) The latest Kansas coronavirus facts
Right now, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is testing 21 people for COVID-19. They’ve previously tested 18 people and 17 of those people tested negative.