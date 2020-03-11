Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Tuesday, March 10.
1) Manhattan woman arrested for stabbing incident
Riley County Police officers say Arayah Perez, 21, is behind bars in connection with a Monday afternoon stabbing.
2) Man identified after body found at Rolling Meadows Landfill
Topeka police have identified the man found dead at Rolling Meadows Landfill Monday. Paul A. Vigil, 62, of Topeka was found around noon in the recycling facility
3) 2 people quarantined in Shawnee County connected to coronavirus outbreak
Two people in Shawnee County are quarantined because of connections with the coronavirus outbreak, according to health officials.
4) Local St. Patrick’s Day celebrations still on despite coronavirus fears
Local St. Patrick’s Day events are still happening this weekend in Topeka despite fears over the coronavirus.
Saturday, March 14 will be the 41st year for the St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown. The Capper Foundation will also have its annual Blarney Breakfast that day.
5) Topeka City Council votes to approve demolishing 2 homes in historic district
The Topeka City Council voted 10-0 Tuesday to demolish two houses in the Holliday Park neighborhood that officials deemed “unsafe conditions.”