Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Tuesday, March 10.

Riley County Police officers say Arayah Perez, 21, is behind bars in connection with a Monday afternoon stabbing.

Topeka police have identified the man found dead at Rolling Meadows Landfill Monday. Paul A. Vigil, 62, of Topeka was found around noon in the recycling facility

Two people in Shawnee County are quarantined because of connections with the coronavirus outbreak, according to health officials.

Local St. Patrick’s Day events are still happening this weekend in Topeka despite fears over the coronavirus.

Saturday, March 14 will be the 41st year for the St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown. The Capper Foundation will also have its annual Blarney Breakfast that day.

The Topeka City Council voted 10-0 Tuesday to demolish two houses in the Holliday Park neighborhood that officials deemed “unsafe conditions.”

Forecast: