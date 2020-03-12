Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Wednesday, March 11.
1) WHO declares that coronavirus is now global pandemic
Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.
2) NCAA to limit attendance at events, hold games without fans
The NCAA will limit attendance at sporting events. NCAA president Mark Emmert released an official statement on Wednesday.
3) Big 12 not allowing fans to attend men’s, women’s basketball tournaments
The Big 12 announced Wednesday it won’t allow fans in to watch the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships the rest of the tournament, due to coronavirus concerns.
4) 3 Topeka, Emporia patients test negative for coronavirus
A spokesperson for Stormont Vail Health said the test results for all two Topeka patients, and one Emporia patient returned as negative.
5) President Trump suspends travel between US and Europe for 30 days to combat coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.
6) NBA suspends season amid coronavirus
The National Basketball Association is suspending the remainder of the basketball season following Wednesday’s scheduled games.
7) KU delays in-person classes over coronavirus concerns
The University of Kansas announced classes are delayed until March 23. Starting then, courses will be taught remotely using online tools.