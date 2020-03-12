Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Wednesday, March 11.

Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

The NCAA will limit attendance at sporting events. NCAA president Mark Emmert released an official statement on Wednesday.

The Big 12 announced Wednesday it won’t allow fans in to watch the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships the rest of the tournament, due to coronavirus concerns.

A spokesperson for Stormont Vail Health said the test results for all two Topeka patients, and one Emporia patient returned as negative.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is suspending all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days beginning Friday as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

The National Basketball Association is suspending the remainder of the basketball season following Wednesday’s scheduled games.

The University of Kansas announced classes are delayed until March 23. Starting then, courses will be taught remotely using online tools.

