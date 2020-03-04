Five At Night: A roundup of your top headlines

Here are the top headlines you may have missed for Tuesday, March 3.

1) Two more K-State football players arrested

Nineteen-year-old safety Wayne Jones and 21-year-old linebacker Daniel Green were arrested Monday night. The arrests come after three other Kansas State players were arrested over the weekend.

2) Washburn University restricts travel amid coronavirus concerns

Washburn University president Dr. Jerry Farley sent an email to students and staff Tuesday about how he and administrators are taking precautions among coronavirus concerns. That includes restricting travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran.

3) Crews set controlled fires in Topeka

Crews set fire on Tuesday to areas around Shawnee County, including Burnett’s Mound in southwest Topeka. These controlled fires help reduce fire danger in the future. 

4) Joe Biden schedules campaign stop in Kansas City Saturday afternoon

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced a campaign stop in Kansas City Saturday, March 7.

5) At least 24 killed after tornadoes strike Middle Tennessee

At least 24 people were killed after tornadoes passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. There is an unknown number of people currently missing, mostly from Putnam County. 

