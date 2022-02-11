TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department rescued five dogs Thursday afternoon when a home in East Topeka caught fire.

Firefighters responded at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to the home at 527 Swygart to find smoke and flames coming from the front of the one-story house. Asst. Fire Marshal Dylan Smith said crews successfully kept the fire from spreading to the room where it started.

Firefighters searched the structure, located near Sixth and California, and found no one inside, but rescued the five dogs that were trapped inside.

An investigation by authorities called the cause of the “undetermined,” but suspected a space heater might be to blame. An estimated $18,000 worth of damage was done.