Flash flood watch issued for NE Kansas Counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of East Central, North Central, and Northeast Kansas on Friday afternoon.

The counties under watch are Shawnee, Dickinson, Jackson, Riley, Geary, Cloud, Marshall, Osage, Morris, Pottawatomie, Clay, Franklin, Anderson, Republic, Washington, Brown, Douglas, Lyon, Ottawa, Jefferson, Nemaha, Wabaunsee, and Coffey.

This watch will last until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

When a Flash Flood watch is issued, it means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Due to the heavy rains NE Kansas has seen recently, the conditions for flash flooding could occur as the area is expecting more rain this evening.

