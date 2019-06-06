Flash flooding a concern in South Central Kansas

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Officials in several south central Kansas counties are monitoring flooding.

Arkansas City Emergency Management reports flash flooding at Strother Field between Winfield and Arkansas City.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Cowley, Butler and Sumner Counties until 1:30 p.m.

Up to three inches of rain has fallen across the warned area and additional rain is expected. Locations impacted include Ark City, Winfield, Udall, Geuda Springs, Rock, Winfield City Lake and Strother Field Airport.

