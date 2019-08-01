Flash flooding after heavy rain in eastern Kansas

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) – Flash flooding was reported in parts of eastern Kansas after up to 10 inches of rain was reported in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Topeka says the rain fell early Thursday in Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties.

The weather service issued a flash flood warning for those counties, where another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible.

Franklin County Emergency Management said 6-10 inches of ran fell overnight. Water is covering all low-lying roads in the county including in the City of Ottawa.

KMBC reports several water rescues were needed early Thursday north of downtown Ottawa, where more than 7 inches fell overnight. People there are advised to stay home until early Thursday afternoon when water is expected to recede.

The flash flood warning includes parts of the Kansas Turnpike/Interstate 70 and Interstate 35 that goes through Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin and Anderson