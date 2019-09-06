Flint Hills Discovery Center offering free admission Sunday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Flint Hills Discovery Center is opening its doors to the public for free on Sunday during its annual Community Day.

On September 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., admission will be free as local partners interact with guests, provide family-friendly activities and on-hand to discuss their organization’s resources.

Representatives from Ascension Via Christi, Visit Manhattan, Milford Nature Center, the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, the Manhattan Public Library, Riley County Police Department, Konza Beekeeping Association, Riley County Conservation District and more will be at the Discovery Center.

Train rides will also be available from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During Community Day, guests have access to the exhibits inside the FHDC, including the permanent exhibits exploring the history and culture of the Flint Hills, the Horizon Ranch Immersive Theater and the Prairie Garden Terrace and Trail.

To learn more about Community Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center, click here, call 785-587-2726 or visit 315 S. 3rd St. in Manhattan.