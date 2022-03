LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to use caution Friday after the weather turned wet and slippery.

A crash at mile marker 132 on I-35 in Lyon County early Friday morning forced commuters to slow down as officials used a tow truck to upright a travel trailer that went off the road and flipped.

Several crashes on the Kansas Turnpike south of Emporia have been reported.