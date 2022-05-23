RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County is under a flood watch Monday due to anticipated excessive rainfall amounts.

According to the Riley County Police Department, the watch is in effect through today until Wednesday morning. Large amounts of rainfall, two to three inches, are expected through the end of Monday and into Tuesday evening.

This could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations according to the RCPD. Residents are advised to avoid driving through flooded areas due to the depth of the water and the unknown condition of the road beneath the water. Those who live in flood-prone areas are also advised to be prepared to take action should flooding develop.