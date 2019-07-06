Flooding in central Kansas forces evacuations in small town

DURHAM, Kan. (AP) — Flooding in central Kansas has forced evacuations in a small town along the rain-swollen North Cottonwood River.

The flooding resulted from heavy rains Thursday morning. Parts of Saline County received more than 8 inches of rain, while 6 inches fell in Marion County.

KAKE-TV reports that about 10 homes in Durham in northwest Marion County along the North Cottonwood had to be evacuated. Mayor Mike Sorensen said the downtown in the community of about 110 residents was under 3 feet of water.

Longtime resident Anna Maegoertz said she had to be rescued by boat after water surrounded her house and “It rose quickly. I couldn’t get out.”

Flooding also forced water rescues in Gypsum, southeast of Salina, along Gypsum Creek.