An unwanted visitor getting into a Florida woman’s liquor was removed from a Florida home Friday morning.

An 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. Clearwater police and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator.

The homeowner tells WFLA the gator broke four good bottles of wine. Thankfully that was the extent of the injuries and the gator was removed safely.