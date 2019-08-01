Flowers sentencing postponed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The sentencing for a man convicted in a north Topeka triple murder has been delayed.

Brian Flowers was set to be sentenced on August 14th for his role in the deaths of two of the victims, Matthew Leavitt and Nicole Fisher. Their bodies were found in a house in March of 2017 at 115 NW Grant. Flowers was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. A third person, Luke Davis was also killed.

After a motion hearing Wednesday in Shawnee County District Court, both of Flowers’ attorneys withdrew from the case. He is now set for a criminal assignment docket on August 15th, when new counsel will be appointed for Flowers.

Three others involved in the case were all found guilty and have been sentenced. The charges against the remaining defendant, Shane Mays, have yet to be resolved.

