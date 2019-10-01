FLU SEASON: Drive-thru clinic offers flu shot on the go

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Thousands of people in Topeka are expected to get flu shots without leaving their cars. Cotton O’Neil is throwing a drive-thru flu shot clinic in the Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage Tuesday morning.

The clinic is for Cotton O’Neil patients, 19 years old or older, who have gotten the flu shot before and did not have an adverse reaction.

Doctors say this is the time of year to get the flu shot. It takes two weeks for the shot to fully take effect. The first cases of the flu are expected by the end of October.

The drive thru flu clinic will be from 9 am to 3 pm at the parking garage at 10th St. and Garfield Ave. Tuesday October 1 and 8.