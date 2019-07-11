Footage released from van that overturned in Lawrence tornado

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Footage from the inside of a storm chaser tour van that was overturned during the May 28 tornado in Northeastern Kansas was released Wednesday.

The video, shot by J. Lieberman, shows the van driving in heavy rain and winds, before being toppled by the rain-wrapped tornado.

Lieberman said on his YouTube video that, “My van was thrown across the road, rolled 3 times & landed upside-down in a ditch.”

The storm-chasing tour company, Silver Lining Tours, was chasing an EF-4 tornado near Lawrence when they entered the path of a satellite tornado, rolling two of their vans with passengers inside.

Silver Lining Tours released a statement about the incident, saying that only minor injuries were received.

The tornado ripped through Pleasant Grove, Lawrence, Eudora, Lindwood and Bonner Springs, damaging homes and leaving thousands in Northeastern Kansas without power.

Fifteen injuries were reported and even though the tornado grew to 170 mph, no deaths occurred.