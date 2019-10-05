Football Frenzy (10/4/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 2 of the high school football season on Football Frenzy.

Wamego 20 – Marysville 17 (Game of the week)

Jefferson West 6 – Hayden 13

Manhattan 35 – Emporia 12

Topeka High 56 – Seaman 7

Washington 21 – Shawnee Heights 35

Junction City 76 – Highland Park 8

Hiawatha 0 – Sabetha 53

Perry-Lecompton 33 – Santa Fe Trail 21

Rossville and Southeast of Saline has been postponed until Saturday at noon.

Silver Lake 48 – Central Heights 0

Riley County 30 – Missouri Valley 7

St. Marys 28 – Council Grove 13

Holton 39 – Royal Valley 14

Rock Creek 14 – Chapman 0

Frankfort 54 – Blue Valley 0

Osage 23 – Oskaloosa 14

Axtell 74 – Wetmore 24

Hanover 56 – Onega 0

Jackson Heights 26 – Valley Heights 12

Lyndon 34 – Northern Heights 24

