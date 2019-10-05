Football Frenzy (10/4/19)

(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from week 2 of the high school football season on Football Frenzy.
Wamego 20 – Marysville 17 (Game of the week)
Jefferson West 6 – Hayden 13
Manhattan 35 – Emporia 12
Topeka High 56 – Seaman 7
Washington 21 – Shawnee Heights 35
Junction City 76 – Highland Park 8
Hiawatha 0 – Sabetha 53
Perry-Lecompton 33 – Santa Fe Trail 21
Rossville and Southeast of Saline has been postponed until Saturday at noon.
Silver Lake 48 – Central Heights 0
Riley County 30 – Missouri Valley 7
St. Marys 28 – Council Grove 13
Holton 39 – Royal Valley 14
Rock Creek 14 – Chapman 0
Frankfort 54 – Blue Valley 0
Osage 23 – Oskaloosa 14
Axtell 74 – Wetmore 24
Hanover 56 – Onega 0
Jackson Heights 26 – Valley Heights 12
Lyndon 34 – Northern Heights 24