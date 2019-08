TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A case of daycare abuse has led to some questions about how parents can know if their kids are safe while they're at work.

District Attorney Mike Kagay charged Kyle Scott with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and lewd and lascivious conduct, for abusing a 3-year-old at an in-home daycare on Southwest 18th Terrace in Topeka.