Former Eagles lead guitarist Don Felder to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Eagles lead guitarist, Don Felder, is set to perform Thursday, Sept. 5 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Felder was a member of the Eagles for 27 years and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He originated and co-wrote The Eagles’ biggest hit and Grammy award-winning song, “Hotel California.” Other fan favorites are “Victim of Love” and “Those Shoes.”

Guests that buy a ticket will get $5 Prairie Cash. All guests that swipe their Players Card will be entered into a drawing at 10:00 p.m. that night in the casino. One winner will receive $250 Prairie Cash and autographed merchandise.