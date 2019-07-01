Former Kansas Attorney Barry Grissom announces U.S. Senate run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former U.S. Attorney for Kansas has his eyes on the retiring Senator Pat Roberts’ seat.

Barry Grissom announced Monday morning he will run for the U.S. Senate.

Grissom worked as a federal prosecutor in western Kansas, and mentioned his accomplishments in the role involved fighting gang activity, felons’ access to firearms and investigating plots to bomb the Wichita Airport and Fort Riley.

Now, he has new goals as a U.S. senator.

“I know we can do more for our healthcare and rural hospitals, we can fight harder for good paying jobs and education, and we must continue to keep the American people safe,” Grissom said.

Grissom hopes to replace Roberts as a Democratic U.S. Senator as Roberts is retiring from the U.S. Senate after four terms in office.