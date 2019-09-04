Former KU Athletic Director hired at D-II school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (KSNT) – Former KU Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger has landed a job at a northeast coast Division-II school.

KSNT’s sister station WTNH is reporting Zenger will be formally introduced as Athletic Director of the University of New Haven Thursday.

Zenger was fired from the University of Kansas in May 2018. After his firing, Zenger’s employment agreement allowed him to earn two years of his $700,000 salary along with health insurance premiums adding together to $1,419,309.

Current KU Athletic Director Jeff Long was hired in July 2018, just a little over a month after Zenger’s firing.

The University of New Haven is a member of the Northeast-10 Conference and NCAA Division II. The university offers 17 varsity sports and has about 325 student-athletes.