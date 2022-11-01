LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin.

“Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate of ours. RIP,” tweeted Self.

Muscadin was involved in a car crash in December 2021 on the Kansas Turnpike. At the time, crash logs from the Kansas Highway Patrol said he was a passenger in a car heading south. The car went off the road, rolled multiple times and came to rest at a fence.

Muscadin was rushed to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, according to the KHP. Self said in his tweet Tuesday morning that Muscadin was unresponsive since the December crash. Self said, at the time, the Jayhawk was “definitely fighting for his life.”

Muscadin played in 12 games for the Jayhawks in the 2020-21 season before transferring.