Former police officer pushing for no-passing zone after Highway 24 crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A crash on Highway 24 is sparking conversation. The wreck closed down part of the highway at Highway 24 and N.W. Huxman Road for about three hours.

One Silver Lake resident, Richard Johnson, knows the road well. Johnson is a retired police officer who has lived in Silver Lake off of Huxman Road since 1997.

“The point I’m trying to get across is that it’s a hard road that intersects 24 Highway,” Johnson said.

Thankfully, nobody involved in the crash was seriously hurt, but Johnson said they are lucky. He has been around the area long enough to know how dangerous the intersection can be.

“We have a turn-off lane for anybody that’s traveling west to go on to Huxman,” Johnson said. “But the visibility there is concerning based on the fact that if a person pulls into the turn lane, they can also block the view of the people coming from the east headed west.”

This means a person could pull out in front of a car traveling west and not see them initially. Johnson thinks he knows what could help.

“Simply to put in a no-passing zone in that area,” Johnson said. “I mean obviously, if you were to sit there long enough for a little while during the peak times you would see obstructions.”

He said most accidents that he has seen in the area happen around that particular intersection.

“Granted a driver is not supposed to pull out from the stop sign until he has a clear view, but if they think they have a clear view then it’s the accident that happens,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes a no-passing zone on both sides of the road would prevent crashes like this from happening in the future. KSNT News has reached out to the Kansas Department of Transportation to see if this is an option.