Former teammate remembers football great Gale Sayers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The ‘Kansas Comet’ Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77. The NFL Hall of Famer set many records, including his six touchdown performance that still stands today.

But he also touched the hearts of many off of the football field.

“He was just one of a kind,” said former teammate and best man, Tom Black. “You try to find the words and they’re out there but then there’s a better one out there that makes it even better. He’s just a good guy.”

The words Black came up with were relentless and hard-working. He said Sayers background is what taught him how to work so hard.

“He didn’t have a golden spoon in his mouth,” Black said. “If he set his mind to do something then watch out. He’s going to be there and get it done.”

His work ethic is what took the ‘Kansas Comet’ to the NFL and helped him set records like being the youngest NFL Hall of Fame inductee by the age of 34. His hard work didn’t stop at football either. It carried over to his office supply company after he retired.

“He would fly all night,” Black said. “He did appearances at places and he’d fly from LA to New York City overnight just to do something at ten the next morning.”

The NFL said they lost a true friend with Sayers passing — another example of why Tom Black said people should remember Sayers as the hard-working man he’s always been.