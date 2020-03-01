Former Topeka Mayor, Bill Bunten, dies after complications with pneumonia

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — According to his obituary, former Topeka Mayor William Wallace Bunten died on February 29, 2020 after complications with pneumonia.

Bill Bunten was Topeka’s mayor from 2005 to 2013.

His obituary said Bunten “dedicated his life to public service, beginning with his election to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1962. He chaired the House Appropriations committee and later served in the Kansas Senate before he was elected mayor of Topeka.”

He is a Topeka High School graduate, along with the University of Kansas.

Bunten leaves behind his wife of 58 years, JoAnn Heyka and two children.

His obituary reads “Bill adored his family and his absence will leave a lasting void in their lives. He treasured his years of public service and helping those he served. He was proud of the Topeka community, and he worked tirelessly for its betterment. He loved all animals and made friends with neighborhood dogs during his daily walks.”

Memorial services are pending at Mount Hope Chapel in Topeka as of Sunday.