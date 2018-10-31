Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon meets with group in Topeka

President Trump’s former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon made a quick stop to Topeka on Tuesday.

He spoke to around 20 people to rally for Republican candidates.

Bannon said the rally was held in support of candidates like Republican Steve Watkins who is running against Democrat Paul Davis in Kansas’ second congressional district.

“We’re talking to people in districts that may be a little more problematic than people thought, particularly districts that have been more traditional Republican,” said Bannon. “What we’re doing is trying to come in at the last minute and… either [screen] my film or, like today, have a smaller meeting with 20 to 25 people, grassroots leaders and people like that who can help get out the vote.”

Bannon says he never thought Kansas would be a state where he would need to encourage Republicans to vote.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.