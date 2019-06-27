Fort Riley hosting “Hiring Our Heroes” Career Summit

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley is hosting a special career fair and training to help veterans find jobs after service. The “Hiring Our Heroes” Career Summit is open to active duty service members, members of the National Guard and Reserve, veterans and military spouses.

The event begins with a full day of workshops like career planning, interviewing and resume writing. Representatives from Indeed and LinkedIn will also be there to help candidates beef up their online resumes.

The Career Summit ends with a job fair featuring more than 100 employers from across the country. Organizers hope that half of those actively seeking employment will leave the fair with offers.

The event starts at 8:30 am at the Riley Conference Center on Fort Riley. Service members, veterans and military spouses can pre-register by clicking here.