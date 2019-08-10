Fort Riley hosts first soap box derby

For the first time ever at Fort Riley, families and scout troops got to build their own soap box derby cars and race them against each other.

It was all downhill for the racers as they let gravity take the wheel in their homemade derby cars.

The event was put on my the moral, welfare, and recreation group for Fort Riley. They even clocked some of the cars going 21 mph.

“The whole community has been right on top of it, young and old,” said Ken Roynon, with the moral welfare and recreation group. “Bringing back something that hasn’t been done in a long time.”

Since Saturday’s race was such a success the group says they plan to make it bigger and better next year.

