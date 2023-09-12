RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Fort Riley man has been convicted in a 2022 Aggieville murder case, after a jury finds him guilty on all charges.

Tremelle Montgomery was arrested and later charged for a shooting on February 5, 2022, in the 1100 block of Moro Street that killed 21-year-old Joshua Wardi. Both men were Ft. Riley soldiers at the time. The Riley County Attorney’s Office confirms with KSNT 27 News that Montgomery was found guilty and convicted on the following seven charges:

Murder in the 1st degree

Attempted murder in the 1st degree x3

Aggravated assault x3

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation intervened because Montgomery was shot by Riley County Police officers as he was running away from the shooting scene. The KBI reported that RCPD officers were working near the police substation in Aggieville when they heard gunshots. They responded and found Wardi with gunshot wounds.

Two men were later arrested and charged for their involvement in Wardi’s death. Their cases are ongoing through Riley County District Court. Montgomery’s sentencing is scheduled for October 24.