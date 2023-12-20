TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four people were arrested for robbing a Topeka smoke shop.

At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of a robbery at Cloud Zero Smoke Shop at 2617 SW 21st, located near 21st and MacVicar in south Topeka. Four people had threatened an employee with a gun, according to the TPD.

Three of the suspects are juveniles, according to the TPD.

At 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, TPD arrested the suspects in the 2300 block of High, just south of the smoke shop. They are accused of aggravated robbery armed with a dangerous weapon.

