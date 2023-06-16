MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – On Thursday, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reported four vehicles crashed after a Dodge Journey was in a head-on collision with a Kenworth semi-truck about 7 miles northwest of White City in Morris County.

At 9 a.m., a 43-year-old man was driving a Dodge Journey north on U-77. A 34-year-old man was driving a Kenworth semi-truck south on U-77. According to KHP crash logs, the Dodge Journey crossed the center line for an unknown reason, hitting the Kenworth semi-truck head-on.

The Kenworth semi-truck spun and hit a Hyundai Tucson driven by a 43-year-old woman. The Kenworth semi-truck came to a rest in a ditch. A Ford Econoline driven by a 57-year-old man attempted to avoid the semi-truck but struck it in the east side ditch, according to KHP crash logs.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Kenworth semi-truck had complaints of pain. The driver and 52-year-old female passenger of the Hyundai Tuscon were taken to the Flint Hills Stormont Vail Health Campus with suspected minor injuries. The Driver of the Ford Econoline was taken to Ascension Via Christi with suspected minor injuries, according to KHP crash logs.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to KHP crash logs.