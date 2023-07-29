OSAGE COUNTY, KS. (KSNT) – A four vehicle crash took place in Osage County, Friday, July 28.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2 p.m., Friday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-75 highway just one mile North of I35.

Prior to the crash, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue was driving Northbound on US-75 when they crossed the center line and hit the driver of a 2016 Ford F150. Following the collision, the driver of the Nissan then hit the driver of a 2019 Dodge Journey head on and followed by hitting a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse before coming to a stop in the northbound lane.

All drivers were taken to the hospital with suspected injuries.