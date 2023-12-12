PERRY (KSNT) – A man was sent to the hospital after a pileup crash on Highway 24 west of Perry.

At 11:19 a.m., a 49-year-old man from Lawrence driving a Honda Pilot, an 18-year-old man from Lawrence driving a Honda Accord and a 17-year-old man from Perry driving a Honda Civic were all stopped in a construction zone, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

A 54-year-old man from Lawrence was driving a Toyota Tacoma and hit the rear of the Honda Pilot. The Honda Pilot hit the Honda Accord which then hit the Honda Civic, according to the crash log.

The 49-year-old driver of the Honda Pilot was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the log.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts, according to the KHP.

