Free adoptions at Lawrence Humane Society this weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Humane Society is just one of many shelters taking part in this weekend’s Clear the Shelters campaign and they are offering extreme discounts on animals to celebrate.

All adoptions will have no fees. That’s right, free adoptions.

Employees said they’re ready to ask families the right questions to find the perfect family for the animals.

“What are they looking for in an animal?” Alisa Furinelli, of the Lawrence Humane Society said. “Do they want a dog that is more of a Netflix and chill dog? Or do they want a dog that they can go running with? Do they want a cat that’s playful and not very cuddly? Or are they looking for more of a lap kitty? So we help direct them in that way.”

All pets up for adoption are spayed and neutered. All dogs need to leave on leashes, and cats in carriers.

The shelter opens at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and will stay open until 6:00 p.m. or until the last adoption is done.

Employees recommend getting there early because some people camp out in tents.

Click here to look at some of the animals up for adoption.