SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A portion of Shawnee County is without power Friday evening as Free State Electric is working to fix an outage.

The company posted on their Facebook that they are aware of the outage in Southwest Topeka and have a crew dispatched to fix it.

The company is also looking into why their phones are not working and ask that you report outages via Smarthub. More information on reporting outages can be found here.

To see the outage map, click here.