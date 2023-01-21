TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide.

According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton.

The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old Kourtney K. Tyler.

Kyle was arrested after being released from the hospital on Saturday after being interviewed by law enforcement. He is currently booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with first degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated child endangerment.