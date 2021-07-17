Frito-Lay strike hits 12 days, negotiations to resume Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday morning, a hotel in Topeka will be the site of the latest showdown between union workers and management at Frito-Lay. The two sides haven’t met since about 500 union members started striking on July 5.

Some workers are optimistic about the meeting on Monday. A group continued to hold signs on the picket line across from the plant Friday afternoon. They said public support has been critical and hope Frito-Lay is taking note.

Stagnant wages and mandatory overtime have been the hot button issues workers want to see addressed.

“I think that’s the most important thing for Frito-Lay and the community, that these negotiations that happen on the 19th go well so I for one I can get back to work,” said Brian Eardley, a striking Frito-Lay employee that has worked there for eight years. “I’ve got to make money for my family too. The mortgage still needs to be paid,” he said.

Frito-Lay released this statement to KSNT News.